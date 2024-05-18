Menopause cafe: Walk, talk, and support

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 May 2024 • 11:11

Menopause (Walk&talk) Café Image: Shutterstock/ sirtravelalot

Lynne Parkin, a holistic menopause coach, is inviting women to participate in a unique Menopause Cafe event.

What to Expect

This innovative gathering combines physical activity with open discussions about menopause, offering a supportive environment for women to share experiences and gain knowledge.

Details of the Event

Scheduled for Monday, May 20, from 10 am to 12 pm, the event will start at the Eclipse Restaurant where attendees will enjoy a scenic walk to the Torre del Mar lighthouse. Along the way, participants will engage in conversations about menopause-related topics, facilitated by Lynne Parkin.

Why Attend?

The Menopause Cafe aims to create a respectful and confidential space where women can learn, connect, and support one another through their menopausal journey. After the walk, there will be a well-deserved break for coffee before returning to the starting point.

Contact Details

Women interested in joining this unique experience can contact Lynne Parkin at 0034 622 106 713 to confirm their attendance and receive further details.

