Menopause cafe: Walk, talk, and support

Menopause (Walk&talk) Café
Lynne Parkin, a holistic menopause coach, is inviting women to participate in a unique Menopause Cafe event.
This innovative gathering combines physical activity with open discussions about menopause, offering a supportive environment for women to share experiences and gain knowledge.
Scheduled for Monday, May 20, from 10 am to 12 pm, the event will start at the Eclipse Restaurant where attendees will enjoy a scenic walk to the Torre del Mar lighthouse. Along the way, participants will engage in conversations about menopause-related topics, facilitated by Lynne Parkin.
The Menopause Cafe aims to create a respectful and confidential space where women can learn, connect, and support one another through their menopausal journey. After the walk, there will be a well-deserved break for coffee before returning to the starting point.
Women interested in joining this unique experience can contact Lynne Parkin at 0034 622 106 713 to confirm their attendance and receive further details.
