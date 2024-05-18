Moonlit donkey walk

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 May 2024 • 9:53

Full moon walks with donkeys Photo: Donkey Dreamland

Experience magic under the moonlight at Donkey Dreamland with their full moon walks taking place between May and September.

Join them for a peaceful walk in the hills behind La Cala to watch the sun setting and the full moon rising. A donkey walk experience where guests, volunteers and donkeys set off on a walk into the sunset and enjoy spectacular views of the full moon.

The next Full Moon Walk is on Thursday, May 23 from 7pm to 10pm but there are also other dates coming up this summer: Friday June 21, Sunday July 21, Monday August 19 and Tuesday September 17.

Priced at just a €20 donation per person which includes one drink and delicious tapas (children pay less). Your donation will help provide a home for donkeys free from pain and suffering, surrounded by people who offer love and respect in a calm and tranquil setting.

Meet at Donkey Dreamland and set off for a relaxing walk with the donkeys to enjoy the full moon in wonderful surroundings. Remember that you will be walking up hills and along some rocky terrain, so make sure you wear suitable footwear!

Don’t miss out on this enchanting experience under the moonlit sky. Reserve your spot today at the website.