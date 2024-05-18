Olympic exclusives captured by Netflix

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 May 2024 • 7:00

Simone Biles Credit: Simone Biles, Facebook

This summer, autumn and early 2025, Netflix will launch three sports TV series in collaboration with the Olympic Games, revealing behind-the-stage experiences of world champions.

“The upcoming Netflix sports series offer a captivating glimpse into the lives of Olympic athletes who are at the heart of the Olympic Games, delivering inspiring stories and perspectives,” shared Jerome Parmentier, IOC vice president for Media Rights and Content Partnerships.

Simone Biles: Rising

Returning to the Olympics after her withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo competition, Simone Biles has transformed her understanding of athleticism when working away on her mental health and gymnastic abilities. The show will follow the renowned athlete through her discovery of change, patience and triumph.

Sprint

Pushing the human boundaries and breaking global records, Sprint reveals the true lives of the world´s best sprinters. On the road, in training and on the Olympic stage, the show will captivate the origins of strength and stamina in sprinting champions.

Olympic Men´s Basketball

Six episodes of real stories across the globe will highlight the world´s best basketball players and their urging drive to triumph in the 2024 Olympic Games. The executive producers include Barack and Michelle Obama.