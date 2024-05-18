On the waiting list – the needs of cancer patients

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 May 2024 • 17:01

Waiting is a challenge Credit: RDNE Stock project, Pexels

Long waiting lists and lack of access to specialists have been a rising struggle for the users of the Spanish public healthcare system.

For patients with cancer, these delays can lead to the deterioration of the disease if not attended to.

Despite the availability of the CRO (Oncological Rapid Circuit) programme which reduces waiting times by collaborating with research organizations, patients in the Marina Alta are still lacking the required treatment and the CRO installation.

With an increasing number of complaints, a local association helping cancer patients, Amut, urged Denia´s Ministry of Health to develop CRO at Denia Hospital.

Amut have been trying to get CRO implemented since they´ve collected more than 51,000 signatures for their project.

“You cannot call a patient and tell them that they do not know when they are going to have surgery because there is no urologist,” said Isabel Llorca, Amut´s President, referring to a real case.

With CRO implemented in the Marina Alta region, cancer patients would be guaranteed to receive appointments within a period ranging from 72 hours to 15 days.

Isabel Llorca argued that she sees no reason as to why CRO hasn´t been developed in Denia, for it requires no addition of the staff.

“It is sad that with alternatives such as CRO or referral to other hospitals, no solutions are given to reduce this suffering,” she stated, reminding the Health Ministry that this change could save lives.