Rainbow Fest in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 18 May 2024 • 8:44
Non-stop dancing in Benalmadena
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
Plaza de la Mezquita on Friday May 24 will see shows and music and a multitude of surprises to keep you dancing.
Dafne Mugler, Peridark, Talavera, Dennis Moore and Fran Nove are the headliners of the event, which will be presented by Kelly Roller. The councillor for Youth, Lucía Camero, launched the event which is scheduled to start at 8pm.
“This festival creates a unique and immersive experience, with the audience participating at all times,” said Camero, who has invited locals and visitors to let themselves be carried away by the surprises that have been planned, featuring smoke bombs, dazzling visual effects, atmospheric effects and fire. “This is a first class event that will feature non-stop dancing”, she added.
In total, there will be five themed dance acts, all of them with dazzling costume changes, filling the stage with life and light, choreography and acrobatics.
