Some stark numbers in the Netherlands

By Linda Hall • Published: 18 May 2024 • 16:43

STALKING: Netherlands victims tend be young females Photo credit: Pexels

Two per cent of over-15s told a Statistics Netherlands (CBS) survey that they were stalked in 2023.

Of a total of 227,000 known cases, 137,000 involved girls or women and 90,000 centred on men, CBS found. Thirty-eight per cent of last year’s stalking complaints were limited to online harassment, while 40 per cent involved in-person stalking only and 15 per cent were a combination of both.

The study also revealed that men were less likely than women to tell others in their social circle about the problem or report it to the police.

Although males who were stalked belonged all age groups, female victims were generally younger, with 3 per cent of women aged between 15 and 24 reporting that they had been stalked in 2023. This fell to 2 per cent for women aged between 25 and 44, with very few cases amongst older women.

In 66 per cent of incidents, women were aware of the identity of their stalker who was usually male and, in 22 per cent of cases, an ex-partner. Seventy-seven per cent said they had experienced emotional problems, compared to 69 per cent of men who tended not to know their stalker’s gender. Former partners were involved 11 per cent of the time, men told CBS.

Twenty-two per cent of victims, split evenly between male and female, filed an official complaint with the police although 33 per cent decided not to do so because they did not believe it would not help.

Seventeen per cent of the women who spokes to CBS admitted that they had not lodged a formal complaint because they feared an unpleasant reaction, or even revenge, from their stalker.