Stop looking & start booking

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 May 2024 • 9:04

Lap Brothers Magic Mike tribute Photo: Facebook / Lap Brothers

Due to overwhelming demand, La Sala Puerto Banus has announced the addition of a second evening for the sensational live Magic Mike Tribute performed by The Lap Brothers.

With the first show on Thursday May 30 completely sold out, an extra performance has been scheduled for Wednesday May 29 to ensure no fan misses out. So, stop looking and start booking!

This exhilarating show promises an unforgettable Ladies’ night with a 100 per cent chance of ‘It’s raining men’. Brace yourselves as the recently refurbished Live Lounge, becomes the backdrop for an evening filled with excitement, charm, and allure.

Priced at just €15 per person, your ticket includes not only the action-packed performance but also a complimentary glass of Cava upon arrival. The evening will also see a live DJ set from 8pm, setting the stage for an electrifying night.

Guests are encouraged to arrive between 7pm and 7.30pm to enjoy selections from the a la carte menu before the show begins at 9pm.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the best ladies’ night in Marbella. Secure your table now at La Sala Puerto Banus and be part of this mesmerising event. Let the magic begin. For reservations, please contact: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145