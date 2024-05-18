Three Spanish tourists killed in Afghanistan

By John Smith •
Published: 18 May 2024 • 16:26
The fenced off site of the damaged Buddhas
Credit: Solmaz Daryani/Shutterstock
In a short tweet issued by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez it has been confirmed that Spanish tourists in Afghanistan have been killed.
It transpires that three were shot by unnamed gunmen and a fourth Spaniard was injured along with a number of foreign visitors and Afghans in the ancient city of Bamiyan on Friday May 17..
The statement by Sánchez simply said “Overwhelmed by the news of the murder of Spanish tourists in Afghanistan. I am following the situation carefully. The Consular Emergency Unit of the Government is working to offer all necessary assistance. I want to convey all my affection to the victims’ family and friends.”
Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Afghan interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani stated that four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Bamiyan hit the news in 2001 when members of the Taliban destroyed two ancient giant sculptures of the Buddha, although since that time, having taken control of the Government, the Taliban have been encouraging tourism and even charge visitors for access to the damaged sculptures.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.