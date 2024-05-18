Three Spanish tourists killed in Afghanistan

By John Smith • Published: 18 May 2024 • 16:26

The fenced off site of the damaged Buddhas Credit: Solmaz Daryani/Shutterstock

In a short tweet issued by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez it has been confirmed that Spanish tourists in Afghanistan have been killed.

Three Spaniards killed and a fourth injured

It transpires that three were shot by unnamed gunmen and a fourth Spaniard was injured along with a number of foreign visitors and Afghans in the ancient city of Bamiyan on Friday May 17..

The statement by Sánchez simply said “Overwhelmed by the news of the murder of Spanish tourists in Afghanistan. I am following the situation carefully. The Consular Emergency Unit of the Government is working to offer all necessary assistance. I want to convey all my affection to the victims’ family and friends.”

Arrests have been made

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Afghan interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani stated that four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Bamiyan hit the news in 2001 when members of the Taliban destroyed two ancient giant sculptures of the Buddha, although since that time, having taken control of the Government, the Taliban have been encouraging tourism and even charge visitors for access to the damaged sculptures.