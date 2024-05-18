Torremolinos students perform

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 18 May 2024 • 11:15
Free concerts by students
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
The Torremolinos Municipal School of Music ends the season with two concerts in different venues in the town both completely free of charge.
The first concert will take place on on Thursday May 23 at 8pm at the Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos, one of the most prestigious jazz venues in Europe, with the participation of more than 100 students of all ages, who will be accompanied by the school’s teaching staff.
In this performance, the soloist students, together with small ensembles and the school’s Combo, will perform a varied repertoire which will include jazz classics.
On Thursday June 13, from 8pm, the students of the Municipal School of Music will give another concert in the hall on the first floor of the Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos, an event again, in which more than 100 students from the school will take part.
For this concert, the students of ‘Music and Movement’, aged between 4 and 7 years, and the two vocal groups of the school, the Youth Choir and Adult Choir, will perform a repertoire ranging from vocal music a capella to traditional music as well as pop and rock classics.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.