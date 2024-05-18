Torremolinos students perform

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 May 2024 • 11:15

Free concerts by students Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The Torremolinos Municipal School of Music ends the season with two concerts in different venues in the town both completely free of charge.

The first concert will take place on on Thursday May 23 at 8pm at the Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos, one of the most prestigious jazz venues in Europe, with the participation of more than 100 students of all ages, who will be accompanied by the school’s teaching staff.

In this performance, the soloist students, together with small ensembles and the school’s Combo, will perform a varied repertoire which will include jazz classics.

On Thursday June 13, from 8pm, the students of the Municipal School of Music will give another concert in the hall on the first floor of the Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos, an event again, in which more than 100 students from the school will take part.

For this concert, the students of ‘Music and Movement’, aged between 4 and 7 years, and the two vocal groups of the school, the Youth Choir and Adult Choir, will perform a repertoire ranging from vocal music a capella to traditional music as well as pop and rock classics.