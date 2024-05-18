U3A´s delightful dinner at Vendetta

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 18 May 2024 • 6:00
U3A Dining Club at Denia´s Vendetta
Credit: Marco from Vendetta
Another fabulous dinner with the U3A Denia group was held at Denia´s Vendetta; a newly opened restaurant which left a delightful impression on the U3A members.
Every month, Norma Munro from the U3A Denia, organizes a dinner event at restaurants across Denia, exploring the Spanish town renowned globally for its fine gastronomy.
In each dinner, specially priced menus are offered to all the members with a wide variety of options for all tastes. At Vendetta, the U3A members enjoyed the range of tapas and main courses available, pleasantly impressed by the dishes offered.
As a custom to the U3A favourable community, the event was oversubscribed and with the limitation of the venue, could not invite all those eager to join this month.
The members received a warm welcome from Vendetta´s host, Marco, and enjoyed a splendid evening of homemade delicacies and a diverting community.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
