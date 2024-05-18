Youth in focus: Almuñécar’s May-June agenda

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 May 2024 • 14:14
Empowering, Engaging, Exciting
Image: Almuñecar Town Hall
THE Almuñécar – La Herradura Town Hall’s Department of Youth has unveiled the Youth Agenda for May-June 2024, showcasing a variety of activities and events tailored by and for the youth community.
Noteworthy highlights include a chess tournament, film discussions, role-playing games, narrative workshops, game creation workshops, dubbing and voice acting sessions, a driving simulator, and a live broadcasting program on El Paso TV. Additionally, the tradition of Friday evening gaming sessions at the Youth Centre continues to go from strength to strength.
The agenda highlights a commitment to promoting youth engagement and empowerment, with initiatives driven either by young people themselves or through their various projects. By providing a diverse array of activities, the town aims to cater to varied interests and promote social interaction and skill development among its youthful population. For more information see the town hall social media pages or almunecar.es.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
