Youth in focus: Almuñécar’s May-June agenda

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 May 2024 • 14:14

Empowering, Engaging, Exciting Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

THE Almuñécar – La Herradura Town Hall’s Department of Youth has unveiled the Youth Agenda for May-June 2024, showcasing a variety of activities and events tailored by and for the youth community.

Youth Agenda Highlights

Noteworthy highlights include a chess tournament, film discussions, role-playing games, narrative workshops, game creation workshops, dubbing and voice acting sessions, a driving simulator, and a live broadcasting program on El Paso TV. Additionally, the tradition of Friday evening gaming sessions at the Youth Centre continues to go from strength to strength.

Diverse Activities for Varied Interests

The agenda highlights a commitment to promoting youth engagement and empowerment, with initiatives driven either by young people themselves or through their various projects. By providing a diverse array of activities, the town aims to cater to varied interests and promote social interaction and skill development among its youthful population. For more information see the town hall social media pages or almunecar.es.

