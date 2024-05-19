Trending:

A kitten’s tale after a long journey

By John Smith • Published: 19 May 2024 • 12:34

The rescued kitten Credit: PAWS-PATAS Facebook

A  very touching story could be found on the PAWS-PATAS animal shelter Facebook page with the narrator being a bemused kitten.

Quite a journey for a little kitten

“Isn’t life interesting? Yesterday, I was in Granada, I snuggled down into a nice warm car engine for a cosy nap. When I woke up, police officers and mechanics were trying to get me out!

“Apparently, I ended up in a place called Mojacar and  I’m currently staying with a friend, but I need to find lodgings (foster home) for six weeks until I’m ready to move on.

“I’m about five weeks old with bright blue eyes  and white fur. I am pretty cute but a little nervous with strangers initially, but if you gain my trust, I’m yours (at least temporarily).”

Saved by Police and Fire Brigade

The story is that as a woman walked past a parked car, she heard a meow and realized that there was a cat under the bonnet and with the cooperation of the car owner, Local Police and Fire Brigade from Turre, they managed, with some difficulty to remove the kitten.

It was then taken to PAWS-PATAS who very quickly found a foster home for the kitten who reportedly was none the worse following its journey and had lost none of its nine lives.

Written by

John Smith

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica. Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene. Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development. Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

