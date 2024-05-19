By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 May 2024 • 13:05

Alicante courts French tourists with new direct flights to Nice. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

Alicante has organised a destination presentation in Nice to attract tourists, capitalising on the recent launch of the first direct flight between the two cities.

The Councillor for Tourism, Ana Poquet, emphasised the significance of this new connection, stating, “The direct flight between Alicante and Nice is a unique opportunity for two cities with many commonalities to strengthen their existing ties further.”

“These ties date back to the 1960s when both cities twinned, leading to the naming of San Juan beach promenade as “Avenida de Nice.”

France is the second-largest source of international tourists to Alicante, making it a crucial market.

“Intensifying promotion in light of this new connectivity will be very positive,” Poquet added.

The new Alicante-Nice route, operated by EasyJet, commenced in April.

The service operates twice a week, on Fridays and Mondays, providing a total of 8,580 seats on direct flights until the end of October 2024.