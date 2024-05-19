An introduction to Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 May 2024 • 9:42

Benalmadena from the air Photo: Malaga360

Benalmadena stretches from the foothills of the Mijas mountain range to the beaches. Just 20 kilometres from the centre of Malaga, the area offers something for everyone.

Firstly, the village, located in the upper part, with traditional architecture, a picturesque urban landscape of narrow streets and squares, from which there is a beautiful panoramic view.

Travelling down towards the coast you find an urban centre around Arroyo de la Miel, so named for the sugar cane honey factory which was located there and where most of the population is now concentrated.

Finally, Benalmadena Costa, where most of the tourist facilities are to be found: hotels, casino, golf courses, the marina and 15 wide beaches.

The Arabs gave it the name of Benalmadena, which comes from Banu Al Madena – sons of the mines – given the importance of the mineral deposits that have been intensively exploited since Roman times; archaeological remains have been found from this period, including a mosaic that is preserved in the museum of the Alcazaba in Malaga.

Of the main attractions in Benalmadena, Parque de la Paloma stands out as one of the most beautiful parks on the Costa del Sol. 200,000 square metres of trees, plants and lawns, footpaths, an artificial lake, two playgrounds and a host of birds and animals.

On the beachfront stands Bil-Bil Castle, a curious neo-Arabic style construction from 1934, now a cultural centre where numerous concerts and exhibitions take place, organised by the Town Hall.