Authentic Algerian cuisine

Published: 19 May 2024 • 9:56
Con Alma dish
Credit: Con Alma, Facebook
Discover the authentic taste of Algerian cuisine at a special event in Con Alma restaurant in Denia.
On June 7, Con Alma is hosting the private Algerian chef, Fati, as he introduces visitors to the national cuisine in a three-course menu of organic, plant-based dishes.
Renowned for its exceptional use of spices and herbs, authentic Algerian dishes will be presented in the Con Alma for €30 per person, including a starter of a vegetable Kafta, couscous, dessert and drinks such as organic wine and juices.
With a beautiful inside and outside venue, Con Alma is welcoming all visitors to dive into the outstandingly unique gastronomy of Algeria, made with care and authenticity by Fati.
Bookings required via WhatsApp to Simone at 640 75 64 57
