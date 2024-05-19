Benalmadena finds water

By Kevin Fraser Park •
New water source found
The Mayor of Benalmadena, Juan Antonio Lara, accompanied by Councillor, Juan Olea, visited the work at the El Saltillo borehole, which began recently and which is already beginning to show good results.
After drilling to a depth of 450 metres, water was found in the middle section at 250 metres. “This news is important because it will allow us to continue on the path of searching for new water resources that we can count on for services provided to the public”, said the mayor.
“This good news does not mean that the drought is less serious in Benalmadena and the other municipalities that surround us, the problem continues”, added the mayor, but, “we are working to alleviate some of its effects”.
Among the works planned, €5 million has been allocated to obtain more water resources including a portable desalination plant, located in the Marina, as well as the use of regenerated water, and the drilling of new boreholes and wells like the one in El Saltillo.
