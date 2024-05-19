Bullfighting makes a comeback

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 May 2024
Bullfights make a comeback
Photo: pxhere CC
The Marbella Bullring will reopen its doors on Saturday June 8 with a bullfighting spectacle featuring leading figures from the world of bullfighting.
The bullfight, which will start at 7.30pm, will feature the bullfighters Morante de la Puebla, José María Manzanares and Roca Rey. Marbella’s Councillor for Fiestas, Yolanda Marín, said that it is, “a luxury line-up, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of the construction of the bullring”.
Bullfighter and member of the Arenal Marbella Toros group, Raúl Gracia ‘El Tato’, said that, “it will be a top class event like those we want to promote this year in this bullring, where at least two more events will be held in the month of August”.
Two other members of the business group, Jorge Cutiño and Fermín Bohórquez, agreed that, “a first class event has been prepared, with reasonable prices for the general public and especially for young people and pensioners”.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.bacantix.com or at the ticket offices of the Plaza de Toros from June 1 from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
