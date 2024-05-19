‘Buy blindly’, the new campaign in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 May 2024 • 15:22
Learning how to shop while blind
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
Benalmadena councillor for Social Welfare, Áurea Peralta, accompanied by her counterpart in Citizen Participation, María Luisa Robles, together with representatives of the Spanish National Organisation for the Blind (ONCE) in the province of Málaga, took part on Thursday May 16 in the campaign entitled ‘Compra a ciegas’ (Buy blindly), held in a supermarket in Arroyo de la Miel.
This initiative, which has the collaboration of the Town Hall, aims to raise awareness of the services provided by the organisation on the occasion of the ONCE Social Group Week in Andalucia, which features more than 130 activities throughout the region to share the reality of blind people.
The participants in the intiative were able to do some blind shopping in a supermarket in Arroyo de la Miel and in shops in the surrounding area. In order to do fully benefit from the experience, they were given coaching so they could learn to recognise banknotes and coins, as well as basic notions for handling the cane, doing the shopping blindfolded, just as if they were blind.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.