‘Buy blindly’, the new campaign in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 May 2024 • 15:22

Learning how to shop while blind Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

Benalmadena councillor for Social Welfare, Áurea Peralta, accompanied by her counterpart in Citizen Participation, María Luisa Robles, together with representatives of the Spanish National Organisation for the Blind (ONCE) in the province of Málaga, took part on Thursday May 16 in the campaign entitled ‘Compra a ciegas’ (Buy blindly), held in a supermarket in Arroyo de la Miel.

This initiative, which has the collaboration of the Town Hall, aims to raise awareness of the services provided by the organisation on the occasion of the ONCE Social Group Week in Andalucia, which features more than 130 activities throughout the region to share the reality of blind people.

The participants in the intiative were able to do some blind shopping in a supermarket in Arroyo de la Miel and in shops in the surrounding area. In order to do fully benefit from the experience, they were given coaching so they could learn to recognise banknotes and coins, as well as basic notions for handling the cane, doing the shopping blindfolded, just as if they were blind.