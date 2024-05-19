Charity Gala in Torrox raises funds for children with cancer

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 May 2024 • 14:14

Celebrating Generosity Image: Torrox Town Hall

THE Senior’s Gala in Torrox raised a total of €1,890 on Friday, May 10, benefiting the Olivares Foundation, a Malaga-based organisation dedicated to supporting children battling cancer and other severe chronic illnesses and their families.

Over 400 Attendees Celebrate at the Senior’s Gala

Torrox Mayor, Óscar Medina, alongside Sandra Extremera, the councillor for Seniors and provincial deputy, presented the symbolic cheque during the gala, attended by over 400 people. The event was filled with emotion, featuring performances by local seniors.

Mayor Medina Praises Torrox Seniors’ Energy and Enthusiasm

Mayor Medina emphasised, ‘The seniors of Torrox are the youngest and most energetic in the entire province of Malaga, as they continually demonstrate.’ At the gala’s onset, Medina, Extremera, along with some local councillors, welcomed Foundation President Andrés Olivares, who publicly expressed gratitude for Torrox Town Hall’s support and the efforts of all involved.

Upcoming Luncheon Expected to Draw 600 Attendees

The seniors showcased nearly twenty performances delighting the packed audience at the local Theatre Villa de Torrox. This gala is a cornerstone event of Seniors Month organised by the Town Council, with another gathering planned for May 23, expecting around 600 attendees for a luncheon.

