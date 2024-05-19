Complete refurbishment for Benalmadena hotel

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 May 2024 • 11:22

Photo: Best Tritón

Best Hotels has announced the re-opening of the Best Tritón hotel in Benalmadena after a year and a half of construction, expansion and total renovation.

The 4-star Best Triton is located very close to the marina and in front of the beach. It now houses a sky bar and a new gastronomic area which includes an à la carte brasserie restaurant with local produce and a buffet restaurant with national and international cuisine.

Juan Alcubilla, corporate general manager of Best Hotels, said that, “it has been a very ambitious refurbishment project to turn the Best Triton into one of the most characteristic hotels on the Costa del Sol”.

With this refurbishment, according to Alcubilla, “we have achieved a hotel that, thanks to all the improvements and innovations, is now more sustainable and has a low environmental consumption, for which we have implemented the latest technology, both in the rooms and in the common areas”.

Best Hotels began its expansion in southern Spain more than 20 years ago, focusing its attention on the Costa del Sol and on one of its municipalities with the greatest tourist potential, Benalmadena. The first hotel it opened in the town was the Best Tritón in 1997, inaugurated in the 1970s, it was refurbished for the first time in 1998.