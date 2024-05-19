By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 May 2024 • 17:34

Elda celebrations: 25 Years of market excellence. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

Silvia Ibáñez, Elda’s Councillor for Markets, has announced an exciting event scheduled for May 25.

The aim of the event is to express gratitude to the clients and friends of the San Francisco Market for their unwavering support and loyalty over the past 25 years.

The celebration, titled “25 Years of Good Shopping,” will feature an array of activities including raffles, entertainment, inflatables, giveaways, and a grand prize of a cruise to Italy, along with many surprises.

Key Commercial Hub

Over the past quarter-century, the San Francisco de Sales Market in Elda has established itself as a key commercial hub in its neighbourhood and surrounding area.

With 29 sales stalls, the market boasts modern and adaptable facilities.

The market offers an impressive selection of fresh, healthy, and locally sourced products every day.

This commitment to quality and customer care has earned the San Francisco de Sales Market a highly favourable reputation among both residents and visitors, making it a preferred destination for fresh, high-quality food.