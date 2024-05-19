Heat alerts due to rising temperatures

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 May 2024 • 23:21

Navigating Spain's Heat Image: Shutterstock/SeluGallego

THE Ministry of Health has unveiled a plan to address escalating temperatures, introducing an updated risk map that considers mortality risks tied to extreme heat.

Updated Heat Risk Map Divides Spain into 182 Zones

Dividing Spain into 182 zones, each marked by significant correlations between heat and mortality, the plan offers a nuanced understanding of regional vulnerabilities. In Murcia, thresholds range from 37.8 to 33.3 degrees. Extreme heat alerts are set to begin on June 3. Calculations inform daily risk assessments ranging from 0 (green) to 3 (red), prompting tailored interventions.

Extreme Heat Alerts to Start on June 3

Regular updates will be available on the Ministry’s website (www.sanidad.gob.es), and people can subscribe for personalised temperature forecasts. The plan prioritises safeguarding vulnerable demographics such as the elderly, pregnant women, and outdoor workers. Notably, from 2000 to 2009 there was a 9.1 per cent to 10.7 per cent rise in mortality risk per degree above the health threshold, attributing 13,119 deaths to high temperatures during this period. Additionally, estimates reveal excess mortality attributed to temperatures between 2015 and 2023, with 21,774 deaths recorded. 2022 witnessed the highest excess deaths at 4,789, followed by 2023 with 3,009 deaths attributable to heat.

