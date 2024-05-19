Heat alerts due to rising temperatures

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 May 2024 • 23:21
Navigating Spain's Heat
Image: Shutterstock/SeluGallego
THE Ministry of Health has unveiled a plan to address escalating temperatures, introducing an updated risk map that considers mortality risks tied to extreme heat.
Dividing Spain into 182 zones, each marked by significant correlations between heat and mortality, the plan offers a nuanced understanding of regional vulnerabilities. In Murcia, thresholds range from 37.8 to 33.3 degrees. Extreme heat alerts are set to begin on June 3. Calculations inform daily risk assessments ranging from 0 (green) to 3 (red), prompting tailored interventions.
Regular updates will be available on the Ministry’s website (www.sanidad.gob.es), and people can subscribe for personalised temperature forecasts. The plan prioritises safeguarding vulnerable demographics such as the elderly, pregnant women, and outdoor workers. Notably, from 2000 to 2009 there was a 9.1 per cent to 10.7 per cent rise in mortality risk per degree above the health threshold, attributing 13,119 deaths to high temperatures during this period. Additionally, estimates reveal excess mortality attributed to temperatures between 2015 and 2023, with 21,774 deaths recorded. 2022 witnessed the highest excess deaths at 4,789, followed by 2023 with 3,009 deaths attributable to heat.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.