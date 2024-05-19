By Anna Ellis •
Heroes in green: Guardia Civil rescues baby locked in car. Image: Guardia Civil.
The Guardia Civil rescued a little girl who was locked inside a car after her mother accidentally left the keys inside.
Neighbours who saw the distressed mother called the Torrevieja Guardia Civil for help.
On May 13 at 8:30 AM, agents from the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC) of the Torrevieja Civil Guard were patrolling the town when several people ran up to them.
The citizens told the agents that a woman had accidentally locked her keys in the car with her baby still inside.
The agents found the vehicle and a very anxious woman next to it.
The woman, a 36-year-old from Belgium, couldn’t speak Spanish and communicated through gestures that her six-month-old baby girl was locked in the car.
With the temperature rising and the danger to the baby increasing, the agents assessed the situation.
They saw the baby in a car seat in the back and used a special tool to break the passenger window.
They managed to open the car and free the baby.
Thanks to the quick actions of the agents and the help of the neighbours, the baby was safely rescued and in good health.
