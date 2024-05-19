History was made by Manchester City

By John Smith • Published: 19 May 2024 • 19:45

City mascot Moonchester over the moon with the latest victory Credit: Manchester City FC X

A pitch invasion by fans rather dampened what should have been a really exciting end of the Premier League season with Manchester City beating West Ham.

Down to the line

It really did come down to the last match of the season with City beating West Ham 3 -1 whilst Arsenal had to be content with second place winning 2-1 against Everton which left them two points adrift.

Interestingly the two teams are managed by Pep Guardiola and his former right hand man Mikel Arteta who between them have taken the Premier League by storm.

Two Premier League managers, David Moyes of West Ham and Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool were in charge for the last time and whilst Klopp is taking a year off, Moyes will probably find another role in the not too distant future.

At the other end of the table although it was already confirmed that Sheffield United and Burnley would be relegated, it was down to the last match of the season with Nottingham Forest beating Burnley 2-1 to keep the Premier League status whilst Luton Town who lost 2-4 to Fulham drop back to the Championship.

Next season which kicks off in August will welcome back Leicester City and Ipswich whilst Leeds United and Southampton have to meet at Wembley on Sunday May 26 to decide which team will also be promoted.

Cup Final on May 25

This match follows the FA Cup Final which sees Manchester City (hoping for their second successive Cup and League Double) take on local rivals Manchester United on May 25.