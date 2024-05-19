History was made by Manchester City

By John Smith •
Published: 19 May 2024 • 19:45
City mascot Moonchester over the moon with the latest victory
Credit: Manchester City FC X
A pitch invasion by fans rather dampened what should have been a really exciting end of the Premier League season with Manchester City beating West Ham.
It really did come down to the last match of the season with City beating West Ham 3 -1 whilst Arsenal had to be content with second place winning 2-1 against Everton which left them two points adrift.
Interestingly the two teams are managed by Pep Guardiola and his former right hand man Mikel Arteta who between them have taken the Premier League by storm.
Two Premier League managers, David Moyes of West Ham and Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool were in charge for the last time and whilst Klopp is taking a year off, Moyes will probably find another role in the not too distant future.
At the other end of the table although it was already confirmed that Sheffield United and Burnley would be relegated, it was down to the last match of the season with Nottingham Forest beating Burnley 2-1 to keep the Premier League status whilst Luton Town who lost 2-4 to Fulham drop back to the Championship.
Next season which kicks off in August will welcome back Leicester City and Ipswich whilst Leeds United and Southampton have to meet at Wembley on Sunday May 26 to decide which team will also be promoted.
This match follows the FA Cup Final which sees Manchester City (hoping for their second successive Cup and League Double) take on local rivals Manchester United on May 25.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.