By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 May 2024 • 18:40

Promoting local shops in Benalmadena Photo: Pinterest

The Association of Traders and Businessmen of Benalmadena (ACEB), with the collaboration of Benalmadena Town Hall, has launched a campaign to promote local shops, with the aim of raising awareness and encouraging shopping in Benalmadena’s establishments to increase sales.

The president of ACEB said that the central message is “If you shop in Benalmadena, we all win”, to emphasise that the purchases and consumption made in local establishments, result in benefits for all.

Councillor Rosa María González Rubia said that the campaign, “focuses on five key points when choosing local shops and establishments for shopping: the stimulus to the local economy, the reinvestment of taxes in public facilities, the warmth of personal treatment, the life given to the streets by local shops, and the sustainability that comes with avoiding mass purchases on large online sales platforms”.

As part of this initiative, local people are encouraged to make use of the loyalty card available in the associated establishments within the Benalmadena Open Shopping Centre (CCA).

The card is available in both physical and digital format, and the campaign means, for every minimum purchase of €30 made in an establishment associated with the CCA Benalmadena, the customer will get a virtual or physical stamp depending on the support of the card.

Customers who have obtained 10 stamps will have receive a gift or direct discount offered by the establishments themselves, details of which can be found at https://www.ccabenalmadena.com/premiosfidelizacion/