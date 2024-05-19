July opening for Palomares camp site

By John Smith •
Published: 19 May 2024 • 13:43
The mayor viewed the campsite
Credit: Cuevas del Almanzora Council
With tourism such an important part of the economy, it is important to be able to offer accommodation of all types to visitors.
Work is being undertaken at the TAIGA Almeria Playa in Palomares to update the facilities in order to offer 137 places which will include new accommodation as well as static glamping and will also offer spaces for motorhomes as well as campers.
With the close proximity of the beach there will be other facilities for the family which will include horseback riding.
The mayor of Cuevas del Almanzora, Antonio Fernández and fellow councillors visited the site to see progress and were advised that it is expected to be ready to open in July.
The council welcomed the decision to invest in this site which will, once open, attract many more visitors to the area who will in turn help boost the economy as they spend money with different local businesses.
