La Parra Gold – the backstreet gem

By EWN • Published: 19 May 2024 • 15:21

Situated in the heart of Fuengirola, La Parra Gold is a hidden treasure that every visitor must discover.

Known for its charming ambiance and delicious offerings, this local favourite is making waves, especially with the culinary delights provided by John The Fish.

John The Fish is renowned for serving the best Fish & Chips in Fuengirola, making La Parra Gold a must-visit for both locals and tourists. Operating from Monday to Friday, the restaurant opens its doors at 5pm and remains open until late, ensuring that evening diners can enjoy a leisurely meal. For those looking to host a private event, La Parra Gold is also open during lunch times, accommodating private groups, events, or parties with prior arrangements.

One of the standout features of La Parra Gold is its unbeatable takeaway special. For just 11€, you can enjoy a generous portion of Fish and Chips with any side order, a meal substantial enough to share. Additionally, the menu boasts a homemade steak pie served with boiled potatoes, a hearty option that promises to satisfy even the most discerning palates.

Located conveniently in Los Boliches, La Parra Gold can be found between the Bell & Bottle bar and Woody’s Book Shop on Calle Poeta Salvador Rueda, just behind the Ilunion Hotel. This prime location makes it an easy and accessible spot for a delightful meal.

To ensure a spot at this popular venue, it’s advisable to book a table in advance. You can make a reservation by calling 678 292 792. Whether you’re a local looking for a new favourite spot or a tourist seeking an authentic dining experience, La Parra Gold promises a memorable culinary adventure in the heart of Fuengirola. Come and taste the difference that has everyone talking!

Sponsored