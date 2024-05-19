Learning about the reality of being blind

By John Smith • Published: 19 May 2024 • 13:00

Some of the young people taking part Credit: Screenshot Facebook

The charity ONCE visited Cuevas del Almanzora on Friday May 17 to meet with councillors and students from local schools to give a demonstration of how it feels to be blind.

Experiencing being blind

The children were blindfolded and given sticks and were then invited to walk in the same shoes as a blind person.

They were taken through a specially created obstacle course which was created in the town but were accompanied at all times in order to ensure that there were no accidents.

Building a more inclusive society

Even the mayor took part in playing the role of a blind person and afterwards spoke about the daily reality of those who are blind or visually impaired and the absolute determination of the council to help build a more inclusive society.