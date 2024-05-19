Learning about the reality of being blind

By John Smith •
Published: 19 May 2024 • 13:00
Some of the young people taking part
Credit: Screenshot Facebook
The charity ONCE visited Cuevas del Almanzora on Friday May 17 to meet with councillors and students from local schools to give a demonstration of how it feels to be blind.
The children were blindfolded and given sticks and were then invited to walk in the same shoes as a blind person.
They were taken through a specially created obstacle course which was created in the town but were accompanied at all times in order to ensure that there were no accidents.
Even the mayor took part in playing the role of a blind person and afterwards spoke about the daily reality of those who are blind or visually impaired and the absolute determination of the council to help build a more inclusive society.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
