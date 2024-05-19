Mallorca’s Summer of Music 2024

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 19 May 2024 • 20:39

Simple Minds will be performing in Palma this summer Credit: Facebook

As the summer season begins, Mallorca is looking forward to celebrating local and international artists.

Mallorca Live Festival

Blondie, Pet Shop Boys and Underworld are iconic groups who will be performing on the island for the first time, at the Mallorca Live Festival. This important musical event will run from June 13 – June 15 in Calvia. The line-up also includes Belle and Sebastian, Maria Joe Llergo, Lori Meyers, The Ripples, Ultraviolet and Guille Wheel and the Waves.

Simple Minds

Another legendary group arriving on the island this summer are Simple Minds who will open the Palma Concert Series at Son Fusteret on July 17. This venue will also host concerts by James Blunt, Tom Jones and Anastacia.

Dayna Kurtz

The voice of Dayna Kurtz will fill the cloister of Santa Ana in Muro on July 24. Accompanied by guitarist and mandolinist Robert Mache, Dayna will blend jazz, folk, pop and blues rhythms.

Mobofest

Mobofest 2024 will be held on July 25, 26, 27 in Parc de n’Hereveta in Porreres. The line-up includes Julieta Venegas, Joan Miquel Oliver, Ludwig Band and others.

Port Adriano Musical Festival

The Port Adriano Musical Festival will include big names from the international scene including Youssou D’Nour on August 2, Toquinho on August 3 and Alphaville and August 10.