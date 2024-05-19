Music helps local children

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 May 2024 • 10:45

TAPAS raises funds Photo: The Andalucia Performing Arts Society (TAPAS)

After a busy season of musical and social events, TAPAS (The Andalucia Performing Arts Society) have raised almost €5,000 to provide much needed therapy for more local children.

At the Asociacíon Huellas Therapéuticas centre in Coin, children and parents of four local families came together to meet members of TAPAS and receive a totally unexpected surprise. TAPAS presented a cheque for €3,170 to the president of AHT which will sponsor much needed therapy for 4 children for the next 6 months.

Through musical and social events, TAPAS raised €1,800 in summer 2023, which provided therapy for two children. This second donation means a total of nearly €5,000 has been raised in support of this wonderful charity and the work they do and which will help a total of six local children.

“A huge thanks to our members and everyone who came to our events to help raise this fantastic amount. We were very touched to see the response from the families sponsored. It was quite emotional with lots of happy faces”, said TAPAS Chair Angela Stopforth.

The money enables the children who have special needs, to attend regular weekly sessions, working and interacting with the specially trained therapy dogs at the centre. If you would like more information about TAPAS, please contact Angela Stopforth at 685 386 923 or email: chair.tapassociety@gmail.com.