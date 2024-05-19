By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 May 2024 • 10:21

Photo: Facebook / Mama Cath and the Soul Singers

Tickets are on sale now for the TAPAS spectacular summer show at Alhaurin Golf Club, Alhaurin el Grande on Saturday June 22 from 7.30pm until 11pm

After 2 hugely successful sellout shows last year, the TAPAS choir is back performing ‘Our own kind of music’ in a show which features Mama Cath and the Soul Singers.

This will be a fabulous night of music and dancing, TAPAS will showcasing many new and popular hits with fabulous new arrangements by music director James Burn. There will be something for everyone with music from: Sam Smith, One Direction, Neil Sedaka, The Beatles, Madonna, Lady GaGa, among others.

This charity Summer Spectacular will be raising funds for AHT and ADSG, the two worthy charities TAPAS is supporting this year.

For tickets to this event, which cost €12 for members and €15 for non-members, call Linda on 693 104 060