Trending:

Pet Festival – entertainment and charity

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 19 May 2024 • 8:40

Pet Festival presentation Credit: Marina Denia, Facebook

The 13th Pet Festival in Denia invites pet owners to spend a day with an entertaining programme of activities and take part in fundraising for animal charities. 

On June 8, starting at 5pm, the venue will fill with information stands from animal shelters and associations. With a €5 registration, all visitors and their pets will get the chance to win prizes in fun competitions; one of which is a prize of two kayak trips.

All of the donations will be forwarded to 10 animal protection centres across the Marina Alta. “The goal is to spend a fun day with the family and their pets. But also to spread awareness and help the protectors so that they know each other,” said Dayana Santacreu, the Director of the Festival. 

Alongside the competitions, there will be activities for children, dog trainers, a swimming pool and a charity concert by Astrolabio, starting at 8.30pm. The Pet Festival is sponsored by Marina Denia, the Denia City Council, Mark Petrie, Naturextra and Cyber ​​Arena.

At Puerto Deportivo, Denia.

Find out more here. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading