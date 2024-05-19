Pet Festival – entertainment and charity

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 19 May 2024 • 8:40
Pet Festival presentation
Credit: Marina Denia, Facebook
The 13th Pet Festival in Denia invites pet owners to spend a day with an entertaining programme of activities and take part in fundraising for animal charities.
On June 8, starting at 5pm, the venue will fill with information stands from animal shelters and associations. With a €5 registration, all visitors and their pets will get the chance to win prizes in fun competitions; one of which is a prize of two kayak trips.
All of the donations will be forwarded to 10 animal protection centres across the Marina Alta. “The goal is to spend a fun day with the family and their pets. But also to spread awareness and help the protectors so that they know each other,” said Dayana Santacreu, the Director of the Festival.
Alongside the competitions, there will be activities for children, dog trainers, a swimming pool and a charity concert by Astrolabio, starting at 8.30pm. The Pet Festival is sponsored by Marina Denia, the Denia City Council, Mark Petrie, Naturextra and Cyber Arena.
At Puerto Deportivo, Denia.
Find out more here.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.