Pirates Village Reaches Out to Local Community

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 19 May 2024 • 12:51

Complimentary passes for local families to Pirates Village Credit: Facebook

Families from Santa Ponca will be treated to a complimentary day at the Pirates Village Resort this summer.

The offer has been extended by the resort in collaboration with the local Town Hall and will benefit families attending two public nurseries in the area.

Santa Ponca Hotel Association

The initiative, announced by Christian Roses, president of the Santa Ponca Hotel Association and owner of Pirates Village Resort, coincided with the International Day of Families. The day pass invitation is extended not only to the children attending the nurseries but also to their parents, siblings, and the nursery staff.

Tourism is Part of Our Society

The collaboration between Roses and Juan Antonio Amenguel, Mayor of Calvia, is aimed at fostering a stronger connection between the tourism sector and local residents. Mayor Amengual emphasised the importance of integrating tourism into the community, stating – “We want residents to feel that tourism is a part of their society, something they can take pride in.”

Christian Roses expressed his commitment to enhancing the relationship between the tourism sector and the local environment, hoping to ‘double the sector’s involvement for the benefit of the community’. He hopes this initiative will pave the way for similar efforts, underscoring the sector’s dedication to community welfare.

The Deputy Mayor responsible for education, Isabel Bonet, and Nestor Garcia-Munoz, manager of the Municipal Institute of Education and Libraries, met with Roses at the Pirates Village Resort. Bonet believes that ‘initiatives like this benefit the residents and demonstrate that this is a municipality in which the economic activity derived from tourism and citizenship is fully compatible.”

Community Engagement

The initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing community engagement and showcasing the potential for tourism to positively impact local lives.