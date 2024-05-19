Port Adriano Transforms into Urban Art Hub

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 19 May 2024 • 12:13

'Live' urban art at AfterSun Fest Credit: EWN

Port Adriano became a vibrant hub of mural painting and urban art on May 18 with the AfterSun Fest.

This unique event saw 27 artists simultaneously painting containers, transforming the port into a colourful open-air gallery. Visitors watched the artists in action.

Joan Aguilo

Joan Aguilo, a renowned Mallorcan muralist, was among the artists, alongside Carolina Adan Caro, Belen Pez and Fine Arts students from the Adema University School.

The AfterSun Market

Visitors to Port Adriano enjoyed a visual feast of murals, food trucks, live music, and workshops for children. The painted containers will soon serve a new purpose, housing shops for the upcoming AfterSun Market. This market, featuring 30 brands, will open on May 25, blending art and commerce.