Trending:

Port Adriano Transforms into Urban Art Hub

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 19 May 2024 • 12:13

'Live' urban art at AfterSun Fest Credit: EWN

Port Adriano became a vibrant hub of mural painting and urban art on May 18 with the AfterSun Fest. 

This unique event saw 27 artists simultaneously painting containers, transforming the port into a colourful open-air gallery.  Visitors watched the artists in action.

Joan Aguilo

Joan Aguilo, a renowned Mallorcan muralist, was among the artists, alongside Carolina Adan Caro, Belen Pez and Fine Arts students from the Adema University School.

The AfterSun Market

Visitors to Port Adriano enjoyed a visual feast of murals, food trucks, live music, and workshops for children.  The painted containers will soon serve a new purpose, housing shops for the upcoming AfterSun Market.  This market, featuring 30 brands, will open on May 25, blending art and commerce.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Trelawney Bresic

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading