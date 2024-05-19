Promoting Almeria as a golf haven

By John Smith • Published: 19 May 2024 • 18:31

Almerian Representatives in Malaga Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

In the same way that the annual FITUR event is the meeting place for tourism professionals in Madrid, golf has its own European Convention.

This year it took place in Malaga City between May 13 and 15 and as well as hosting a major golf competition the 2024 IAGTO European Convention was a magnet for those involved in golf tourism.

Promoting Almeria for golf tourism

It was open to suppliers, golf destinations and service providers from across Europe, Africa and the Gulf States and attracted around 750 delegates.

Buyer delegates attend from outbound golf travel markets worldwide, and all sell European golf destinations with those taking part having the chance to book 20 minute pre-scheduled meetings over the two days.

A delegation from Almeria attended and the Costa del Almeria was nominated as the best destination to practice golf 365 days a year.