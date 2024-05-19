Rock the Cazbah

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 May 2024 • 9:59

Photo: The Mama Paula Blues Band

Do you love the sounds of the Blues? If so, then you don’t want to miss Mama Paula’s Blues Band, giving you the beautiful sounds of soulful blues. Mama Paula is considered to be the John Mayall of the Costa del Sol and is appearing at the Cazbah Live Lounge in La Cala de Mijas on Saturday June 8 at 10pm

For Mama Paula, it all started many years ago in a club called Route 66. “I asked the boss for a slot on the stage and he told me “No way can you play the blues. You bring your gear next week and we will see what you can do”, so that’s what I did and the rest is history”.

It was in Spain that the Mama Paula era started, she met up with Chick Churchill of Ten Years After and they formed Mama Paula and the Chick Churchill Band. Alvin Lee often came to see them play and told her that he thought she was a great blues player, “and coming from him, it meant the world to me” said Mama Paula.

On June 14 2008, the Mama Paula Blues Band played with Mud Morganfield, the son of Muddy Waters at the Mijas Blues Festival. She has also shared the stage with the likes of Roger Daltrey, Suzie Quattro and Joe Cocker among many others and now is coming to the Cazbah Live Lounge.

Contact +34 602535710 to reserve your spot and see you there.