By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 May 2024 • 16:04
Sailing into Elche: Setting course for cruise tourism. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Cruise Tourism has caught the eye of Elche’s Mayor, Pablo Ruz, who emphasised, “The port of Alicante serves not only the province but also Elche.”
“We aim to attract tourism to our city through cruise ships.”
“Our target is to welcome at least 10 per cent of the cruise passengers annually arriving at Alicante port, approximately 25,000 visitors. We want them to discover all that Elche has to offer.”
Ruz mentioned plans to implement various tools next week to facilitate the flow of cruise passengers to Elche.
The objective is to streamline their arrival and ensure they have comprehensive information about the municipality.
“Our goal is to establish Elche as a premier destination for cruise tourists in the province of Alicante,” the mayor confirmed.
