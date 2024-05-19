SAVE a Life Rescue new pet first aid program

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 May 2024 • 11:11
Pet First Aid Training
Image: Shutterstock/ Javier Brosch
SAVE a Life Rescue (SALR) in the Axarquia Region underscores the pivotal role of fosterers in their mission to save and rehabilitate animals in need.
Recognising the significance of robust support for fosterers, SALR ensures comprehensive assistance, including practical guidance, addressing inquiries, transportation aid, provision of essentials like food and equipment, and covering associated expenses.
Emphasising the irreplaceable value of fosterers, SALR extends full backing to facilitate their crucial work. To fortify this support network, SALR introduces a pet first aid initiative, open to both current and prospective fosterers. Collaborating with esteemed partners like Paws, Claws, and Whiskers, SALR sponsors a first aid course tailored to address common pet emergencies, empowering fosterers to administer temporary urgent care until veterinary assistance is accessible.
Those invested in fostering for SALR or interested in joining the cause are encouraged to seize this opportunity. Those eager to participate in the first aid course can reach out to Tracy Della or SALR representatives at 711 00 38 22 / info@savealiferescue.org.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
