Stolen bikes recovered

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 May 2024 • 14:10
Over 30 stolen bikes found
Photo: Screenshot / X
The National Police have recovered 33 stolen bicycles and three scooters in Marbella, in an operation that has led to the arrest of a person for theft.
The value of the stolen items, which were found on a property in San Pedro Alcantara, exceeds €30,000. The Giro’ operation as it was called, was carried out by officers of the Theft Group of Marbella Police Station, and was initiated after a series of bicycle thefts in Marbella facilitated by breaking locks and chains.
During the course of the investigations, the police became aware of the theft of an electric bicycle, valued at €3,000 euros, from an area close to a shopping centre in Puerto Banus. Enquiries led the agents to commercial premises in San Pedro, where containers used as storage rooms are rented.
At this location, the investigators located the bicycle that had been stolen in Puerto Banus, as well as other electric bicycles plus mountain and road bikes and various spare parts and other belongings.
The items seized can be claimed by their rightful owners at the National Police Station in Marbella. Anyone who has suffered the theft of a bicycle and/or scooter in the locality needs to provide a report of the incident or a document, such as a purchase invoice, to prove ownership. Those wishing to do so can go to the police station from Monday to Friday, from 8am to 10pm.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.