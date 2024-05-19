Stolen bikes recovered

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 May 2024 • 14:10

Over 30 stolen bikes found Photo: Screenshot / X

The National Police have recovered 33 stolen bicycles and three scooters in Marbella, in an operation that has led to the arrest of a person for theft.

The value of the stolen items, which were found on a property in San Pedro Alcantara, exceeds €30,000. The Giro’ operation as it was called, was carried out by officers of the Theft Group of Marbella Police Station, and was initiated after a series of bicycle thefts in Marbella facilitated by breaking locks and chains.

During the course of the investigations, the police became aware of the theft of an electric bicycle, valued at €3,000 euros, from an area close to a shopping centre in Puerto Banus. Enquiries led the agents to commercial premises in San Pedro, where containers used as storage rooms are rented.

At this location, the investigators located the bicycle that had been stolen in Puerto Banus, as well as other electric bicycles plus mountain and road bikes and various spare parts and other belongings.

The items seized can be claimed by their rightful owners at the National Police Station in Marbella. Anyone who has suffered the theft of a bicycle and/or scooter in the locality needs to provide a report of the incident or a document, such as a purchase invoice, to prove ownership. Those wishing to do so can go to the police station from Monday to Friday, from 8am to 10pm.