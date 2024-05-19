Superglued activists close Munich airport

By Linda Hall • Published: 19 May 2024 • 12:59

Eight Last Generation activists were arrested after bringing Munich airport to a standstill when it had to close for two hours on May 18.

Six of the activists cut through the security fence before supergluing themselves to the ground in the early hours of the morning, protesting against Germany’s climate policies and subsidies for aviation. Flying was more polluting than any other form of travel, they declared.

Incoming flights were diverted while some departures from Munich had to be cancelled and others delayed.

The protest coincided with the Whitsun weekend, one of the busiest times of the year, when 350,000 passengers expected to use the airport.

“Hundreds of thousands of passengers were prevented from a relaxed and punctual start to their holiday,” Ralph Beisel, general manager of the German Airports Association told the dpa press agency afterwards.

“Trespassing the aviation security area is no trivial offence,” he warned.

Nancy Faeser, Germany’s Interior minister, called on airports to step up their security measures and condemned the Last Generation protest as criminal.

She said they endangered air traffic and also harmed climate protection: “They only cause contempt and anger,” Faeser pointed out.

Volker Wissing, her counterpart at the Transport Ministry, suggested that new laws would penalise actions like Last Generation’s Munich protest with prison terms of up to two years, since current legislation still treated them as “minor offences.”

Meanwhile, a Last Generation post on X maintained that the government “downplayed” the negative effects of flying on the environment and called for the aviation industry to be shut down “fairly.”