Torrox students save white owls with ‘Wise Wings

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 May 2024 • 16:16

Owl Takeover Image: Torrox Town Hall

TORROX‘s IES Alfaguar Institute launches ‘Wise Wings,’ a project involving the care and reintroduction of white owls to combat their declining population. Under Biology teacher Carlos Castillo’s guidance, fourth-year students nurture two male chicks, Abul and Abe, on the institute’s rooftop.

Community Impact

Mayor Óscar Medina emphasises the project’s educational and conservation benefits, stressing the importance of engaging children in environmental efforts. Student involvement from project preparation to daily care promotes a sense of ownership and connection to the owls.

Project Overview

The project aims to not only provide biology lessons but also contribute to the conservation of a species vital for ecosystem balance. Torrox Town Hall and IES Alfaguar commend student enthusiasm and hope for the project’s continuity to aid in the white owl population’s recovery. This collaborative effort sets a precedent for future conservation projects, demonstrating the impact of community involvement in safeguarding biodiversity.

