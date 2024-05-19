Transformative Plans for Magaluf

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 19 May 2024 • 21:16
Transformative plans for Maglauf
Credit: Facebook
Calvia Town Council has unveiled ambitious plans for the upcoming renovation of the Magaluf promenade.
The initial phase of the project will focus on a 650 metre stretch of the promenade, extending from Nikki Beach to the square that houses Blackbeard’s Beach Bar and Ocean’s Beach Club.
The renovation will involve comprehensive upgrades to the promenade’s infrastructure and services. Key improvements include enhanced lighting, modernised sewage systems, an advanced rainwater management system and updated drinking water networks. The aim is to improve the area’s aesthetic appeal and functionality.
New palm trees will be planted to create small oasis areas, moving away from the current aligned arrangement. Artificial dunes will be formed on the beach, reinforced with Mediterranean shrubs.
The project aims to enhance the local community and business environment, promising significant improvements to the town.
