By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 May 2024 • 17:38

10 charities benefit Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona is hosting a charity walk ’10 Years – 10 Causes for Charity’ to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Las Mesas Sports Centre.

It will take place on Saturday June 15 and will cover 4 kilometres from the Las Mesas Sports Centre to the Fairgrounds and Sports Park, where there will be various activities for those attending, as well as a charity bar with drinks and food.

Registration costs €5 per person and can be made through the dorsalchip.es platform and also in person at the Las Mesas Sports Centre. A commemorative T-shirt will be given to the first 300 people to register for the event, and the bib number will also be used to participate in a raffle that will take place in the afternoon at the Official Stand of the Fairgrounds and Sports Park.

The Charity Walk ’10 Years – 10 Causes for Solidarity’ will raise funds for Aulas Específicas, Armada Red, Ubuntu, ASDIES (Association of Disabled of Estepona), Plataforma del Voluntariado, Asociación Parkinson Sol Estepona, Huellas con Corazón, Asociación contra el Cáncer, ADFIA Respira and Asociación de Niños Grandes.