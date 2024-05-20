A symphony of goodwill

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 May 2024 • 15:00

Collective Calling says thank you Photo: Collective Calling

A heartfelt thank you to Fiesta Live! “We are beyond thrilled and deeply grateful to announce that Fiesta Live! has chosen Collective Calling as the benefiting charity for the legendary Pete Tong event at their upcoming 5-day music extravaganza at Marbella Arena” said the organisation on social media.

Collective Calling’s mission is to combat homelessness and its associated challenges by providing comprehensive support and long-term solutions to individuals and communities in need.

Everyone’s support means the world to Collective Calling and to those whose lives will be positively impacted by the generosity of Fiesta Live! and all those who are heading to the concert. The fusion of music and philanthropy creates a harmony that resonates with the soul, and the organisation is honored to be a part of this symphony of goodwill.

As Pete Tong takes to the stage, each beat will not only set the rhythm for an unforgettable night but also echo the heartbeat of change and hope that Collective Calling strives to bring to those in need.

And here’s an amazing way to contribute: every ticket booked for the event on August 10 by using this link will ensure that 10 per cent is donated to Collective Calling.

Together, you can make this event a milestone for change and a festival to remember.