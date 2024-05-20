An exciting summer season ahead for hotel

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 May 2024 • 14:33

Photo: Óbal Urban Hotel grand opening

On Friday May 17, Óbal Urban Hotel officially marked the beginning of their first summer season with a grand-opening party, after its recent transformation into a 4-star hotel.

This event, celebrated in the heart of Marbella, saw 200 guests attend, including prominent figures such as the Tourism, Culture and Sports Delegate from the Andalucia Government in Málaga, Gemma del Corral, the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz and Irene Villa, the event’s patron who attended with her fiancé, David Serrato.

During the party, the origins of the old Hotel San Cristóbal were commemorated. Built in the year 1961, back then it was a guest house, providing only accommodation. Now, after a €9 million renovation, Óbal Urban Hotel has achieved an average occupancy of 65 per cent within its first months which reflects the growth of tourism in Marbella. “The results of the first quarter have been extremely positive and it encourages us to look optimistically towards the summer season”, said Manuel Murga, director of the hotel.

The hotel just received the UNE 170001 Universal Accessibility certification and it is set to become the first in Spain to obtain the 6 most important qualifications for quality and sustainability in the hospitality industry.

Cristóbal Parra, the family business’ operations director, said, “Óbal Urban Hotel has been specially designed to offer an exceptional experience, all with the promise of sustainability and innovation”.

The food on offer at the hotel, lead by head chef Marilú Montecé, focuses on Mediterranean cuisine using local products. Also, the hotel boasts a unique location in the old town of Marbella, with the RoofTop 360 Blue Sky Bar, offering signature cocktails, a pool and panoramic views of the city.

The new terrace has become one of the most popular destinations for both leisure and entertainment in Marbella. With a calendar full of events, DJ sets and live music, Óbal Urban Hotel prepares for an exciting summer season.