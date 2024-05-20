By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 May 2024 • 14:44

Bear vs. Man: Women’s unexpected preferences in forest survival. Image: Bayhu19 / Shutterstock.com

A recent TikTok trend sparked a viral debate by asking women a rather peculiar question.

If they were stuck in a forest, would they prefer to be accompanied by a man they didn’t know or a bear?

Surprisingly, many women leaned towards the bear.

This sentiment was echoed in responses on the platform, with some expressing that “men are scary.”

UK Survey

A recent YouGov survey in the UK further explored this question, revealing that a significant portion of women indeed feel more uneasy about being alone with a man in the woods than with a bear.

Overall, 54 per cent of Britons would choose to be stuck with a man they didn’t know, compared to 24 per cent who would opt for a bear.

However, among women, 31 per cent preferred the bear (compared to 42 per cent who still chose the man), while for men, only 15 per cent favoured the bear.

Interestingly, younger women, particularly those aged 18-29, were more inclined to take their chances with the bear.

Among this age group, 53 per cent would choose the bear, while 31 per cent would opt for the man.

Women in their 30s showed more divided opinions, with 44 per cent choosing the man and 37 per cent the bear.

Woman or Bear?

When the scenario was altered to a choice between a woman and a bear, gender differences diminished.

Only 9 per cent of women preferred the bear under these circumstances, similar to the 8 per cent of men who made the same choice.

Even among 18-29-year-old women, who were most likely to choose the bear when the alternative was a man they didn’t know, just 9 per cent made the same choice when the other option was a woman.