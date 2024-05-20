By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 May 2024 • 9:31

Celebrating tradition: Almoradí's historic market. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradí / Facebook.

On May 18, Carlos Mazón, the president of the Valencian Community, visited Almoradí’s weekly market.

The market has been recognised as a site of Provincial Tourist Interest and boasts a history spanning over four centuries.

During his visit, Mazón explored some of the nearly 300 stalls in the market and spoke with several merchants who shared their concerns and suggestions.

Expressing his satisfaction with the visit, Mazón stated, “We are on the verge of European elections and must defend our products.”

“We need a strong presence in Europe and must ensure our national products are not treated worse than imported ones.”

María Gómez, the mayoress of Almoradí, accompanied Mazón and emphasised the market’s significance, saying, “The market reflects our essence, showcasing products from Vega Baja“.

“We must defend these local products in Spain and protect our water resources.”

The president also highlighted the importance of supporting local agriculture and kilometre-zero products, noting that the region is a significant contributor to Europe’s food supply.