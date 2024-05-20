By Anna Ellis •
Published: 20 May 2024 • 9:31
Celebrating tradition: Almoradí's historic market. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradí / Facebook.
On May 18, Carlos Mazón, the president of the Valencian Community, visited Almoradí’s weekly market.
The market has been recognised as a site of Provincial Tourist Interest and boasts a history spanning over four centuries.
During his visit, Mazón explored some of the nearly 300 stalls in the market and spoke with several merchants who shared their concerns and suggestions.
Expressing his satisfaction with the visit, Mazón stated, “We are on the verge of European elections and must defend our products.”
“We need a strong presence in Europe and must ensure our national products are not treated worse than imported ones.”
María Gómez, the mayoress of Almoradí, accompanied Mazón and emphasised the market’s significance, saying, “The market reflects our essence, showcasing products from Vega Baja“.
“We must defend these local products in Spain and protect our water resources.”
The president also highlighted the importance of supporting local agriculture and kilometre-zero products, noting that the region is a significant contributor to Europe’s food supply.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.