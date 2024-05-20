Cycling for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 May 2024 • 16:38

Bicycle Day in Fuengirola and Mijas Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola and Mijas will celebrate Bicycle Day with a cycling route to El Esparragal on the Saturday June 1.

This is a recreational activity for all ages, organised by the Club Deportivo Pasión Ciclista del Sur, and a charity event, as the proceeds from registration fees will go to the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).

“We encourage sport and good habits, and we are also doing our bit for a cause that deserves it – the fight against this disease that affects so many families”, explained the Councillor for Sports, Julio Rodríguez, adding that, “It is an activity that is within the reach of anyone, as it is a simple route suitable for any level”.

The route will start from Sohail Castle at 10am and follow the path of the Fuengirola River until it reaches the park of El Esparragal.

There, the organisers have planned fun activities, music and games for all ages, so that those attending can enjoy a fun day out. At 1.30pm, the participants will return to the start of the event, the Sohail Castle, to finish the route.

Registration costs €6 for adults and €2 for children. The proceeds will be donated to the social work of the AECC. Those interested in participating can pay via the website www.dorsalchip.es