Foreigners get the vote (but not the British)

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 20 May 2024 • 9:57

European Elections Photo: Shuuterstock / Daniel Jedzura

A total of 43,292 foreign residents in Andalucia will be able to exercise their right to vote in the European elections on June 9, mostly Romanians.

According to data from the Electoral Census Office, a total of 302,991 people from other European Union countries will be able to vote nationally in these elections, well below the 365,000 foreigners in 2019, the last time the British took part.

The most numerous group also in Spain as a whole are Romanian nationals, with 85,281, representing nearly 30 per cent of the total of this group of foreign voters, followed by Italians, with 61,802, or 20 per cent. Third place goes to 34,735 people from Germany (11 per cent), while there are also 30,713 French voters (10 per cent).

The countries with the fewest foreign voters in Spain are Cyprus, with 64 people; Malta, with 43; Luxembourg, with 168; Slovenia, with 314 and Croatia, with 359.

After Andalucia, the community with the most foreign residents with the right to vote on 9 June is the Canary Islands, with 38,411 registered voters, headed in this case by Italians, who are also the largest nationality group among the 53,709 people who can vote in the European elections in Catalonia.