Fulanita Fest: the biggest female LGTBIQ+ event in Europe

Published: 20 May 2024 • 18:01
Fulanita Fest comes to Fuengirola
Photo: Facebook / Fulanita Fest
Marenostrum Fuengirola will host the biggest female LGTBIQ+ event in Europe on Saturday May 25: the Fulanita Fest.
Mayor Ana Mula said, “Fuengirola is a welcoming, cosmopolitan, open and tolerant town in which everyone has a place, regardless of their sexual orientation, identity or gender”.
After the success in previous years, this festival returns with Amaral, Belén Aguilera, Ladilla Rusa, Samuraï and Julia Martín in its line-up. Fulanita Fest is an all-female event, it is the largest LGTBIQ+ event in Europe, a unique space where diversity and sexual freedom are celebrated.
This year it will be attended by more than 7,000 women from all over Europe and is included in the Fulanita Experiencies programme, which will be held from Thursday May 23 to Sunday May 26 at various locations on the Costa del Sol and includes parallel sporting, cultural and leisure activities, including the Music Showcase of female artists and a women’s charity football and volleyball tournament on the beach of El Castillo, among others.
